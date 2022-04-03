Adrien Broner finally gets back in the gym with a comeback on the cards

April 3rd, 2022

@adrienbroner

Adrien Broner is finally back in the gym after public problems as the four-weight world champion eyes a potential fight in 2022.

It’s been over a year since Broner scored his first victory in four years amidst a torrid time outside the ropes.

There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel, though.

“Ain’t nothing but a little bit of straightening,” said Broner, who looked happy to be back where he should call home more often.

Broner looked better than in recent times last week as the four-weight world champion took in a Denver Nuggets game last weekend.

He seems to be building on that after fans asked him to make a comeback.

“The Problem” has suffered from demons and brushes with the law, stalling what should have been an extraordinary career in his later years,

After his release from another hospital admittance in March, Broner emerged and immediately looked to be back on shaky ground.

However, his last two public appearances offer hope that he might be able to get himself back together enough to restart his career.

Boxing fans commented on how good Broner looked in an image pictured alongside his latest female companion.

The outing comes not long after Broner posted a personal message from a woman claiming she could be pregnant with his child.

Broner’s response was brutal.

“I see something in you that you probably don’t see in yourself.

“I know you will make a great single mother. And that’s why I did what I did. You got this!”

His accompanying phrase was, “Sometimes you just got to go with your gut.”

ADRIEN BRONER CAREER

If he does make a return to the ring this summer, Broner has plenty of options. Conor Benn and Jessie Vargas have already revealed their interest. They want to oppose the ex-pound-for-pound star.

Weight could be another stumbling block for Broner as he last fought in 2021 at the super-lightweight limit.

He certainly won’t be able to make that weight without a significant camp. While at 147, Broner has proven largely ineffective.

Boiling down to 140 gives Broner the best chance of fighting for a title as the belts will be vacant despite Jack Catterall winning them recently.

WBN will not recognize any titleholder in the division. That is until they are won inside the ropes after Catterall was robbed of possession by the worst judging decision on UK soil.

