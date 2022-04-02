Oleksandr Usyk addresses gun report, neighbors being ‘dragged away’

April 2nd, 2022

Oleksandr Usyk addressed reports that he may have had to use his gun when fighting in the Ukrainian war ahead of his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The heavyweight champion traveled back to his homeland when the war began to defend his country alongside friend Vasiliy Lomachenko and the Klitschko brothers.

Arriving in the Czech Republic on his way to eventually heading to the country where that will stage the fight, Usyk had no hesitation in returning once Russia started its bombardment.

“I had to cancel a direct flight to Kyiv,” Usyk told Profiboxing.cz. “I came back via Poland. It took a day to get to Kyiv. Then another two to see my family and I calmed down a bit.

Once in Ukraine, Usyk got pictured holding a gun with a group of soldiers. He took praise for his bravery.

Explaining the scene at his family home, Usyk told a chilling tale regarding some of those who lived close by them.

“I know they shot at our house, broke down the gate, and dragged away some of our neighbors,” pointed out Usyk. “But I don’t know what it looks like there now.

“We can’t get in touch with anyone. It’s terrible when yours run to hide in the basement at every rustle.”

OLEKSANDR USYK GUN

On the ordeal faced by Ukraine getting labeled ‘a special operation’ by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Usyk shook his head.

“I was brought up in the Orthodox faith, which teaches us not to judge others. But for me, whoever supports war is a schizophrenic, a sick person,” stated the champ, who also confirmed he never fired his weapon while there despite reports that all four boxers, including Loma, Vitali, and Wladimir, had used their firearms.

“I may have picked up a gun, but that doesn’t mean I would use it,” he said before responding to what would he say if he saw Putin and spoke to him directly.

“What would I say to him? Nothing. I’m not interested in the man. I have nothing to say to him.

“I didn’t think for a moment that I would stay there. This fight will be special for me in that respect.”

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 will go down in June, possibly in London or Saudi Arabia. Confirmation should undoubtedly happen in the coming days.

