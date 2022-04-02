Time running out for non-existent Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte undercard

April 2nd, 2022

Tyson Fury fights Dillian Whyte in three weeks, and the undercard is still yet to have any fights officially added to the Wembley showdown.

As World Boxing News reported previously, American juggernaut Jared Anderson had to pull out due to injury.

Anderson was the chief sparring partner for Fury, who got forced to draft in Jarrell Miller in place of the young knockout artist.

Miller cannot appear on the bill due to a second suspension for taking banned substances. Therefore, the card is wafer-thin.

Isaac Lowe, Fury’s long-time friend, will almost certainly be on the bill. Tyson’s brother Tommy was due to feature, but judging by his social media, he’s not in training.

That leaves only Lowe so far – and not with a green tick.

Frank Warren quickly brought out the fanfare when tickets went on sale for Fury. Without an undercard, some of those fans might be worrying.

“The massive heavyweight clash between WBC champion Tyson Fury and the challenger Dillian Whyte on April 23 sold in huge numbers. Eighty-five thousand tickets got purchased within three hours,” said Warren last month.

“Queensberry Promotions have begun applying to the local authorities to extend the capacity to 100,000 fans, which would make it the largest post-war boxing attendance in UK history.

“Should Queensberry Promotions application extend the crowd to 100,000 be granted, tickets will be announced in due course and will get sold via Ticketmaster.

“Fans are asked to follow Queensberry Promotions on social media for further ticket announcements. We look forward to a historic night of heavyweight boxing at the national stadium on St George’s Day!”

The WBC Heavyweight championship will be on the line at Wembley Stadium, but the event does need some depth.

FURY vs WHYTE UNDERCARD

Queensberry and Top Rank will make announcements after Whyte refuses to participate in the build-up in the coming days.

When he failed to show at the press conference, Queensberry stated: “Tyson Fury and fight promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry, along with Brad Jacobs from Top Rank, met the media to signal the official launch of his mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte.

“The event takes place on April 23 under the famous arch at Wembley Stadium.

“Challenger Whyte from Brixton, London, opted not to attend and remained at his training base in Portugal, leaving the No.1 heavyweight in the world with the stage to himself in front of the assembled world media.

“Hall of Fame promoter Warren conveyed his obvious delight over staging the year’s biggest event. However, he expressed his disappointment over his no-show of Whyte and explained the circumstances behind his absence.

“Ahead of the second defense of his WBC world heavyweight title, Tyson Fury made light of his missing opponent.”

First, Whyte went missing. Now the Fury vs Whyte undercard is doing likewise.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.