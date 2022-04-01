Manny Pacquiao mark targeted by ex-spar partner George Kambosos Jr.

April 1st, 2022

George Kambosos Jr. aims to break the benchmark of former sparring partner Manny Pacquiao in Australia.

After detailed talks, the rugged puncher finally got his wish to defend the WBO/WBA and IBF title against the WBC holder Devin Haney.

Australia’s “Ferocious” one will battle “The Dream” Haney for Melbourne Supremacy and the undisputed championship on Saturday, June 4.

The event headlines at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne will be a huge event. Kambosos vs. Haney will be broadcast in prime time, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+.

Kambosos, born and raised in Sydney, returns to the friendly Down Under. He confines the most important boxing match in Australian history.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Event organizers hope to break the Australian attendance record of 51,026. The record was set by the 2017 Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn super fight in Brisbane.

Kambosos is of Greek descent, and Melbourne has the world’s largest Greek population outside of Greece.

Devin Haney Promotions recently entered into a multi-fight co-promotional pact with DiBella Entertainment and Top Rank.

“We are ecstatic to be bringing the undisputed lightweight championship to the beautiful city of Melbourne,” said Bob Arum, Chairman of Top Rank.

“George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney demanded this fight. It will be a historic night of boxing that will capture the attention of fans from around the world.”

“A matchup of this magnitude is destined to become the most significant boxing event in Australian history.

“Melbourne is undoubtedly the perfect host city with a rich history of delivering world-class and globally recognized sporting events,” said David Higgins, Founder and Managing Director of Duco Events.

“The undisputed world championship of the lightweight division is on the line. Melbourne will witness an epic battle of two incredible sportsmen at the peak of their powers.”

“This will be the biggest boxing contest of the year. It will bring thousands of fans to Melbourne,” said Jaala Pulford, Victoria’s Minister for Employment.

DiBella Entertainment promotes the event. Also, Ferocious Promotions, Top Rank, Devin Haney Promotions, Duco Events, and TEG Sport.

Undercard bouts and ticketing details will be announced shortly.

