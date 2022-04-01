Vitali Klitschko admits he and brother Wladimir could be killed in war

April 1st, 2022

Former two-time WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko admits he and his brother Wladimir could lose their lives in the Ukraine war.

Vitali, who also held the WBO title during a superb career, is currently defending the city of Kyiv as the elected Mayor.

Brother Wladimir, a three-time heavyweight ruler like Vitali, joined his brother to stand side-by-side against the Russian forces.

Both have decided to bear arms for weeks now as Vitali states that nobody is safe from the bombardment.

“Everyone in Ukraine is in danger right now. Nobody wants to die,” Klitschko told Sky News.

“We always were a peaceful nation. Ukraine is a peaceful country. We were never aggressive to anyone.

“But, right now, the situation is about our future. The future of our children – and we have to defend that.”

Reports Vitali and Wladimir are on a list of frontline targets for Russian soldiers are unverified. However, the two former boxers prepare for anything as the battle intensifies.

“Nobody wants to die, but it is our home. It is our hometown, it is our families, it is our children. We defend our children. We protect the future.

“I am very surprised, the people with very peaceful professions – for example, musicians, actors, doctors – right now they are standing in uniform.

“They never expected to take weapons in their hands, but right now, they want to defend their city, hometown.”

KLITSCHKO DANGER

Should something happen to either of the Klitschko’s or Vasiliy Lomachenko – another champion boxer on the frontline, the world would undoubtedly feel the force of the blow.

This scenario is an event everybody wants to avoid after boxing fans breathed a sigh of relief when Oleksandr Usyk left to train for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Klitschko still took time to send his appreciation to people worldwide as they scrap for their lives.

“We are still fighting. We still defend our future,” Vitali pointed out. “It is the biggest war since the Second World War.

“It can touch everyone in the European continent, everyone in the world. That is why they should be proactive. It is our wish to stop the war. It is our wish that people have peace in Ukraine.

“Thank you for supporting our country.”

