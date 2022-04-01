Gervonta Davis rejects jail time plea as additional court case looms

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis is going to trial on September 21st after turning down a deal that would have seen the lightweight star go to jail.

The hit and run charges will now get contested later this year as Davis had hoped to focus on a May 28th Pay Per View fight.

But not so. According to further reports, Davis has an additional court date on May 18th to contest a charge stemming from a viral video at a basketball game.

This scenario means Showtime cannot set Tank’s fight with Rolando Romero in stone until ten days before the battle.

If convicted for the alleged hit and run, Davis faces over seven years in prison. The second two counts of battery for the May 18th court date will only add to the worry.

Floyd Mayweather is yet to renew his contract with Davis as free agency looms. The promoter may well be waiting to see what happens before fully committing.

FULL GERVONTA DAVIS TRIAL CHARGES

Four counts of failure to immediately return. To remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. One year.

One count of failure of the driver involved in an accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to furnish req. ID and license. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to exhibit license to police. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to report to nearest police. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to locate. Also, notify the owner of the unattended property of damage. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property. 60 days.

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway on a suspended license and privilege. One year.

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway with revoked license and privilege. One year.

One count of driving a motor vehicle on the highway without the required license and authorization. 60 days.

One count of the driver failing to stop at a steady circular red signal.

