Australia’s Captain Marvel George Kambosos Jr. proves balls of steel

April 1st, 2022

George Kambosos Jr. proved his world-class credentials by going after the best and not stopping until he secured the fight he wanted.

When beating Teofimo Lopez in what got classified as an upset but what WBN firmly believed could happen, Kambosos noted a two-man shortlist.

Vasily Lomachenko and Devin Haney took up the two spots, and Kambosos was adamant that nothing else mattered.

And so, it proved to be the case. When mandatory Lomachenko was unable to commit due to fighting in the Ukraine war, Haney got offered the same deal.

Despite believing it was a lowball contract, Haney signed on in an attempt to match the size of the Greek-Australian’s balls.

Both now get the chance to make history. Kambosos is delighted.

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

“After five years of chasing championship glory abroad and fighting in enemy territory, I return home to defend what I have conquered in the boxing world, my world lightweight titles,” said Kambosos.

“Everything I have put my mind to and manifested has come true with my relentless hard work, dedication, and discipline to the sport I love.

“I have always said I would become world champion the hard way, fighting abroad and then bring back a mega stadium fight to make my world title defense.”

Aiming for a historic victory in front of a record crowd, Kambosos added: “On June 4 at the amazing 60,000+ seat Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, I get to do just that at home in Australia’s biggest boxing event ever.

“I defend my IBF, WBO and WBA lightweight world titles against Devin Haney. He will be putting up his version of his WBC title.

“I am very excited and hungry to continue building my legacy. But I will be victorious by any means necessary on June 4 when Haney steps up into the lion’s den of Marvel Stadium against this Aussie Greek lion.

“I will take not only his belt but put a serious dent in his young career.”

GOALS

Manager Peter Kahn stated: “Since 2017, when George Kambosos Jr. and I began working together, he had expressed his desire to fight overseas to accomplish his goal of winning the lightweight world title.

“He said he would bring the belt, in this case, straps, back to Australia and pack a stadium for his first defense.

“Five years later, that is exactly what he is doing on June 4 when he faces Devin Haney for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world in Melbourne, Australia.”

