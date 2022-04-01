Errol Spence Jr. leaves interview over Deontay Wilder question

April 1st, 2022

Unified welterweight ruler Errol Spence Jr. left an interview following a question regarding former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Spence spoke to gathering reporters at a media day arranged ahead of his clash with Yordenis Ugas on April 16.

“The Truth” answered every question put to him as one particular question bearer kept looking for something away from the fight.

After over seven minutes, Spence had enough as the quizzer asked about the future of Deontay Wilder after two losses to Tyson Fury.

Asked if he thinks Wilder will retire after the defeats, Spence shut down the question and walked away.

He said: “I think you’ve been trying to get something this whole time,” before ending the media time.

ERROL SPENCE SHUTS DOWN REPORTER! STORMS OFF INTERVIEW! REVEALS ONLY WAY… https://t.co/1ktmsNmWqQ via @YouTube — TheOutSpoken (@CRAIG_HEAD1) April 1, 2022

Wilder has not outlined his future, so expecting Spence to know what “The Bronze Bomber” will do without official confirmation was a no-go area.

UGAS

Spence did talk about the Ugas event during the allotted time, though.

He said: “I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go. This layoff was easier for me after the injury than after the accident because it was a lot less stress on my body.

“Mentally, I was also prepared for what I would go through. I had been back in training before camp started for this fight, so I’m ready.”

Asked about his condition after a crash that nearly ended his life, Spence added: “Even half of me would beat most of these guys at the top level.

“I feel great now, and I’m 100%. Physically I’m on point, and everything feels real regular.

“If Ugas’ trainer (Ismael Salas) thinks I’m a different fighter now, we’ll see how different I am in two and a half weeks.

“Training camp has been great. I’ve had great sparring partners, and we’ve been focused. I got a nutritionist, which made the weight cut much easier for me.”

The winner of Spence vs. Ugas is expected to face Terence Crawford later in the year.

DEONTAY WILDER

Regarding Deontay Wilder, his career could be over, or he could return to the ring. Nobody but Deontay Wilder knows what the situation is right now.

Six months have passed since the second Fury defeat. It was voted Fight of the Year for 2021.

Even so, it’s doubtful Wilder will want to go out on a defeat, never mind two losses on the spin.

