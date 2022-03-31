Tyson Fury in crazy sparring partner choice to replace Jared Anderson

March 31st, 2022

Tyson Fury had to find a replacement sparring partner for Jared Anderson as he continues preparations to defend the WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte.

“The Gypsy King” controversially plumped for twice-banned Jarrell Miller as his choice moving forward.

The reaction has been eye-opening.

Fury could have chosen anyone with a similar marauding style to Whyte but opted to bring Miller in and pay him the money on offer.

Miller tested positive for three separate steroids before losing out on a shot at Anthony Joshua’s world titles in 2019. After serving a suspension, “Big Baby” got flagged for steroids as he prepared for a comeback.

It was a genuinely unbelievable situation and should have seen Miller banned from the sport for life.

However, this is boxing. Therefore, Miller will earn significant checks from sparring duties and be in the ring again this year.

His sentence is up this summer. A little too early for him to take Anderson’s spot on the Wembley Stadium undercard.

The man he was due to fight on his comeback – Jerry Forrest, spoke to WBN about Miller when their fight collapsed.

“I mean, cheating is cheating. At this point, Jarrell Miller is attempting murder,” Forrest exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I say that because he uses illegal drugs in a sport, we use our bodies. One punch can end our life cycle.

“So if he kills a man in the ring, is it an accident if he is knowingly using illegal drugs? The answer is simple for anyone. NO!”

Denying any wrongdoing in the past, Miller has brazenly tested positive for a quartet of substances. He has never really been away from the sport.

Fury would have been well-advised not to go anywhere near Miller for such a high-profile event.

The media must ask Fury questions regarding why he chose the controversial American in the first place. There are plenty of other sparring partners who would want and need a payday against him in the gym.

Not to mention the experience a young fighter could gain from the WBC king. Sadly, he picked Miller. This decision was the wrong choice.

