Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire II agreed, drug testing begins for June 7

March 31st, 2022

Pound for Pound stars Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire will meet again this summer in a blockbuster unification collision.

The pair first met in 2019. Inoue vs. Donaire I was one of that year’s great fights. It took place in the World Boxing Super Series.

Inoue took the trophy and has since remained undefeated, crushing everyone in his path.

Donaire has enjoyed a renaissance at the age of 39 and put himself back in the P4P Top 10 due to extraordinary form in his later years.

The WBA, IBF, and WBC bantamweight titles will be on the line when Japan’s “Monster” Inoue and the “Filipino Flash” collide in Tokyo, Japan, on June 7 at Saitama Super Arena.

Confirming the Clean Boxing Program will be involved, the WBC said: “Both champions, complying with the protocols established by the WBC, are registered in the Clean Boxing Program (CBP), showing their total willingness to cooperate with all the requirements of VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association).”

They added on the fight: “The thrilling rematch got confirmed by Ohashi Promotions and Amazon Prime Video, who will exclusively stream this unification rematch.

“Inoue and Donaire fought an absolutely fabulous contest in November 2019. Naoya emerged from the thriller with his hand raised.

Inoue, 28, said: “I would like to win more convincingly than in our first meeting. I am sure that we will offer a great fight like the first one.”

NONITO DONAIRE TESTED

Nonito Donaire, 39, commented: “Everyone has gotten stronger than last time, and you will see even more excitement in this match. The first fight made me revive and come back. I’m sure I can defeat Naoya.”

He also stated that testers had already been to his training camp to begin the process of keeping the fight clean.

Surprise surprise! Knew where I trained, where I live and what times I was where. VADA whereabouts efficient! pic.twitter.com/4DhQ5RcuGN — Nonito Donaire – filipinoflash.eth (@filipinoflash) March 30, 2022

Continuing on the progress of clean boxing in the sport, the WBC stated: “We should note that the priority of the WBC is to work on education and awareness to help everyone involved in the sport learn the terrible dangers.

“The lasting consequences of using thus abusing performance-enhancing substances (PED), which inevitably create appalling problems in the health of athletes.

“The program is ambitious. Its primary objective, apart from testing, is to educate athletes about the danger and disadvantages that doping causes.

“As well as the penalties of testing positive for prohibited substances, in or out of competition.

“We recognize the disposition, willingness, and openness that both warriors. Their work teams have shown, like this, demonstrating their commitment to the well-being and respect of our beloved sport.”

WBA

The World Boxing Association said: “The excitement and action of that fight left the entire boxing world wanting more, and almost three years later, there will finally be a rematch.

Inoue has since maintained his supremacy at 118 pounds with wins over Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas, and Aran Dipaen.

“The 28-year-old Zama native has fought in the United States recently, and his name continues to grow as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters.

“The 39-year-old veteran Donaire has also shown what he is made of. He has bounced back nicely since the loss to Inoue.

“In his next fight, Nonito defeated Nordine Oubaali by knockout. He became world champion again, a crown he defended in his recent bout against Reymart Gaballo.

“One of the most awaited rematches in boxing is coming up, and Inoue is undefeated in 22 fights, 19 of them won by knockout.

“Donaire, on the other hand, has a record of 42 wins, six losses, and 28 knockouts.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.