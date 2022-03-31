Mirko Natalizi discusses Tony Dixon fight on April 22 in Italy

March 31st, 2022

On April 22, in Verbania, Piemonte region in Italy, former Italian super middleweight champion Ivan Zucco (15-0 with 13 KOs) will challenge Serbian Marko Nikolic (28-1 with 12 KOs) for the vacant WBC International title on the ten rounds distance.

The show will be promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN and will be streamed live and later on-demand by DAZN. In the main supporting bout, Roman super welterweight Mirko Natalizi (11-0 with 7 KOs) will fight Tony Dixon (Wales, 13-3 with 4 KOs) for the WBC International silver championship always on the ten rounds distance.

Natalizi is considered a knock out artist and Tony Dixon proved in Rome against Francesco Russo that he can win a fight with one punch in the first round.

Dixon had another good performance in Italy, on October 25, 2019 in Milan where he lost a split decision against Maxim Prodan at Allianz Cloud.

After ten rounds of action, scores where 98-92 and 97-93 in favor of Prodan and 96-94 for Dixon. Considering that they are both talented and hungry for glory, Natalizi-Dixon is a fight worth the price of the ticket.

Mirko, have you seen Tony Dixon’s fights?

“Yes, last November 5 in Rome against Francesco Russo. I was supposed to fight Dixon, but a few days before the fight I got injuried while training: a sparring partner heavier than me broke one of my ribs. Russo was called as a substitute. That night, Dixon proved that he has knock out power.”

Have you also seen Dixon against Prodan?

“No, but I read articles about that fight and I know that some people think that Dixon deserved the victory. People who saw Dixon-Prodan told me that Dixon is very good with the jab. I never had opponents who used the jab a lot, but that doesn’t worry me.”

Where are you training?

“At my usual gym: Gladiatore Boxe Academy in Acilia which is only a few miles from my house in Ostia Antica. I always train with master Stefano Vagni, who trains me since I was an amateur. I think that I will work with him for my entire pro career.”

Did you hire some pro fighters as sparring partners?

“No, I trained with fighters that I know very well. They train at gyms in various cities in the Lazio region and I’m used to work with them.”

All in all, do you feel confident to win against Dixon?

“Yes, I want to win to get my first title and move on with my boxing career. Boxing is my priority, but I also work as security agent at clubs because I have a family to support: my wife Sara Santamaria, our son Giordano and another kid is arriving”.