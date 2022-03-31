Fight DELAYED but will the Iranian Hulk show up for Martyn Ford fight?

March 31st, 2022

Boxstar UK

Big questions are on the horizon as to whether Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi will show up to face Martyn Ford for their scheduled muscle fight.

The pair were due to collide this Saturday night. However, Boxstar Promotions now state the event will go ahead in four weeks.

They said: “Thanks for securing your spot at the Martyn Ford vs. Iranian Hulk, Boxstar event. The biggest celebrity boxing event of the year, taking place at The O2, London.

“Due to unforeseen events, this tournament will now take place on 30 April 2022.

“The health and well-being of our contestants are paramount, and while training injuries are common when preparing for an event like this, it’s our duty to ensure every participant is in the best shape they can be for every fight.

“Our contestants have been granted adequate recovery and training time with this revised event date.

“We have also added two colossal sporting and reality world names to the final card.

“Football legend and ex-Manchester United Captain Patrice Evra, and TOWIE star Dan Osborne.

“The pair will face off inside the ropes on 30 April 2022 in a fight to rival the main event.

We look forward to welcoming you then. The Boxstar Team. All tickets will remain valid for the new date.”

Since going head-to-head with Ford at a press conference in Dubai, Gharibi has faced accusations of photoshopping his images on Instagram.

When World Boxing News witnessed the face-off with Ford, the first thing that struck a chord was the size difference.

Gharibi looks tiny compared to the formidable photos he posted on his social media platforms.

Unluckily for Gharibi, Ford is the real deal and is a mammoth beast with muscles on his muscles.

IRANIAN HULK vs. FORD

This weekend, the pair should have been fighting at The O2 Arena in London. But whether Gharibi will be there for the new date is up in the air.

Hulk hadn’t posted on Instagram for the last ten days when he wrote: “Pretty boy, you are just a coward who hides behind women.

“No apologizing, no respect. Wait for hard revenge.”

Who he was aiming that warning at, nobody knows. But Gharibi did appear in the video and again looked nowhere near the size of his images.

Let’s see if he attends the fight or whether Ford will have to find a replacement.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.