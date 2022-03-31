Oscar De La Hoya talks Gervonta Davis walking out on Floyd Mayweather

March 31st, 2022

Liliana Heredia

Oscar De La Hoya chimed in on the possibility of Gervonta Davis walking out on Floyd Mayweather when his contract expires.

After facing Rolando Romero in another Mayweather Promotions in-house Pay Per View, Davis will be a free agent on May 28th.

Should he come through that mandatory fight, Davis would need to have an extension with Mayweather in the pipeline.

Recent rumblings that he may be unhappy on his social media channels led to speculation this may not happen.

De La Hoya gave his views on Ryan Garcia’s rival at a recent media workout.

“I am all about old school and getting fights done,” said De La Hoya. So if Al Haymon wants to call me and talk from promoter to promoter, let’s make the fight happen.

“Why not? – We are here, and we just want Ryan on April 9th to showcase his talent and show the world that he’s back better than ever.

“Then, the sky is the limit. Let’s make all these big fights happen.”

On Garcia coming back from mental issues to face Emmanuel Tago and potentially looking for an explosive early knockout, De La Hoya added: “Well, that would be amazing.

“The fact that he’s been off for fifteen months, a lot of people are still expecting a lot from him. And rightfully so, because Ryan is a talent.

“He has got everything required to become a superstar and a world champion many times over. So this is the beginning.

RYAN GARCIA

Asked about reports Garcia has stopped eight out of ten sparring partners in training, Oscar concluded: “I never stopped anybody in sparring.

“So it’s incredible how these kids are just on a whole different level. They are training harder and smarter; they are just doing everything differently.

“It’s making them better performers, throwing harder punches and faster punches. I can see how Ryan Garcia is knocking kids out in training camp, so it’s not a surprise.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

If Garcia comes through Tagoe and Davis beats Romero, as expected, a massive event towards the end of the year would have fans excited.

However, Gervonta Davis is likely to be ordered to face the winner of George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney as the WBA stipulated challenger.

Given a choice between an undisputed battle or Ryan Garcia, it would be hard for Davis to turn down all the belts. That’s whether he’s still with Floyd Mayweather or not.

