Full card announced for Detroit Brawl on April 2 in Dearborn

March 31st, 2022

The full card has been announced for this Saturday night’s (April 2) Detroit Brawl event in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, MI.

Presented by Salita Promotions, five fights are scheduled in support of the eight-round main event, featuring the return of Detroit’s undefeated lightweight Erick De Leon (19-0-1, 11 KOs) taking on hard-nosed Mexico City veteran Juan Jose “Piquet” Martinez (28-11, 20 KOs).

In the main supporting bouts will be undefeated former amateur star and professional middleweight Timur Kerefov (12-0, 6 KOs) taking on veteran Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (21-9-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round showdown.

WBC #9, IBF #15, WBO #14 light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (7-0, 5 KOs) will face Iquique, Chile’s Abraham Tebes (7-0, 3 KOs) in an exciting 10-round battle of undefeated 175-lb sluggers.

In a special showcase bout, Las Vegas via Nahariya, Israel, super flyweight David Alaverdian (5-0, 4 KOs) will make his United States fighting debut in a six-rounder against Kecskemet, Hungary’s Jeno Tonte (9-9, 8 KOs).

Undefeated Grand Rapids, Michigan-based lightweight star Joshua “Double J” Pagan (1-0, 1 KO) is slated for battle against pro debuting Virginian Jude Hammad in a four-round special attraction.

Also scheduled for action is current WBC USNBC Silver Heavyweight Champion Brandon Moore (11-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight showdown against Curtis Harper (13-7, 9 KOs).

“On April 2, we will see another star-studded card featuring some of boxings hottest prospects and contenders from Detroit, The State of Michigan and around the world and they are all fighting in competitive matchups,” said event promoter Dmitriy Salita. “Detroit is again becoming one of the hubs of professional boxing, which means a platform for homegrown talent and a place for the development of boxing’s best.”

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” start at $40.

PLEASE NOTE: Tickets ordered online will be placed in will call at the box office for pick-up. A limited quantity of VIP tickets is also available by calling 313.529.7604.