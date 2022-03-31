Floyd Mayweather had a gym for Will Smith, Chris Rock to squash beef

March 31st, 2022

The Oscars

Floyd Mayweather could have solved the problem stemming from the Oscar ceremony on Sunday night as Will Smith and Chris Rock engaged in a shocking incident.

Comedian Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, regarding a hairstyle she adopts due to alopecia. The condition causes hair to fall out in patches or entirely.

Rock said he was looking forward to the new G.I. Jane movie coming out as it stars a woman with a shaved head.

Initially laughing, Smith changed his tune when he saw that Pinkett-Smith was unhappy. Smith then proceeded to walk the stage and slap Rock in the face.

Little did they all know that Floyd Mayweather has a gym just around the corner from The Dolby Theater, where they both could have gone after the ceremony to squash any beef.

They didn’t, Smith did what he did, and the rest is history.

ACADEMY

The Academy now plans to take action for Smith’s behavior that many condemned.

“The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” they said.

“Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response.

“At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action. It may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.

“Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience at that moment.

“We also apologize to our nominees, guests, and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently,” concluded the statement.

UPSET

Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson added: “Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year.

“We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage by a nominee.

“To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.

“Please trust that the Board of Governors will conduct this process in a manner. It is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Smith is unlikely to lose his Best Actor Award but faces some actions and will live with what he did for the rest of his life.

It should have been his greatest night. It wasn’t.

Mayweather could have sorted out the problem in minutes.

