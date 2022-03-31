Boxing Films to Motivate You to Get in Shape

March 31st, 2022

Nothing gets people motivated like a good boxing movie. It can push you to want to overcome major hurdles in your life and prove to yourself and everyone around you that you can be the best possible version of yourself. Triumph in the face of adversity is always inspiring, and these movies tell you that you’re just as capable of it as anyone else.

What it might motivate you to do especially is to get into the same shape as the protagonist you’re watching overcome their own tribulations. This might seem like a tall order, but those training montages can be very persuasive, and if you’re looking to get inspired, you might want to know which films are going to achieve this goal most effectively.

Rocky and Rocky II

Due to the ending of Rocky and the direction that the sequel takes, it’s difficult to recommend watching either of these individually, and instead, it seems appropriate that they are enjoyed as a pair. This might make the viewing experience much longer than watching any one film, but the overall impact could be exactly what you need to begin your journey towards the new and improved you. You might miss out on the famous Eye of the Tiger montage, but you could extend your marathon to the third film if you feel so inclined.

Creed

While you might feel that this comes under the Rocky umbrella due to it taking place in the same universe and essentially serving as a soft reboot for the franchise, those who have watched the Creed films will attest that the tone and style are somewhat different, in accordance to the more modern standards of filmmaking. Therefore, you might find that watching Creed provides you with motivation in a different sense, and the struggles of Adonis might relate to you more than those of Rocky, especially in regards to his struggles with his late father.

In order to properly enjoy these films, however, you might find it appropriate to first finish off the Rocky saga, truly giving yourself a list of entries to get through.

Southpaw

The 2015 film, Southpaw, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, is more of a drama in comparison to the earlier suggestions, providing the film with a much more somber tone that might make for a difference in the inspiration that you feel from it. Whereas the films from the Rocky universe are quite directly motivational, Southpaw has a bigger emphasis on the struggle behind the sport, meaning you might think more about your own personal life in such a way that gives you your own reason to keep going.

These films should act as a catalyst for you to make the changes that you want to see in your own life, rather than a direct template to follow, after all.