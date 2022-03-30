Three of the Biggest Boxing Matchups in 2022

2021 gave us some brilliant bouts with a lot of the big hitters stepping back into the ring. Huge names like Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Derek Chisora all featured in some pretty incredible fights which satisfied boxing fans. From the pre-match smack talk to the post-match breakdown, today’s boxing superstars know how to entertain their fans and create weeks’ worth of tension, anticipation, and enjoyment.

Not only were these fights huge spectacles, but they also gave fans a chance to put their money where their mouth is by using real money sports betting sites to back their favorite fighter. Now in 2022, there are some truly incredible fights lined up with even more chances for supporters to win big.

The Best of 2021

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

The heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk gave boxing fans plenty to talk about. The match happened at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England and saw Usyk take three belts off Joshua and leave him with a damaged eye socket.

Usyk wasn’t quiet about his victory, quickly expressing his interest at facing the winner of the match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, which would give him the fourth and final major heavyweight belt, but first he will have to face Joshua again as there was a rematch clause built into their contract. Usyk’s reaction? “Oh cool, I get to beat up Anthony Joshua twice.”

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

This was a trilogy fight that boxing fans everywhere had been waiting for. While the first two bouts left something to be desired, this battle will be talked about for years to come. Although delayed several times due to issues on Fury’s end – first he had Covid-19 and then took time off when his youngest child was in hospital – the fight proved to be well worth the wait. The two squared off for 11 rounds with both men managing to floor their opponents, but it was a fierce right-handed punch from Fury which finally sent Wilder packing.

Who’s in the Ring in 2022?

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

Fury returns to action on April 23rd when he returns to fight in England for the first time in four years. The match is set to take place at Wembley Stadium with a capacity crowd of 90,000 spectators. Both fighters are from the UK, so this is a real homecoming match, as Fury sets to defend his World Heavyweight Title against WBC Silver Heavyweight Title holder Dillian Whyte.

On paper, Whyte and Fury seem to be very similar. Both are 33 with a similar win record and both box with an orthodox stance. Where you can see the difference in their standings is if you look at their paychecks: Whyte is set to make £6million for the fight, whereas Fury is guaranteed at least £23.5 million. With two such evenly matched competitors, this is set to be an epic battle that could go down in history as one of the greatest of all time.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Madison Square Garden is the place to be on April 30th for the women’s lightweight title bout between Taylor and Serrano. They will be making history as the first female fighters to headline a boxing event at MSG in its entire 140-year history. “It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to headline Madison Square Garden,” said Serrano, showing just how much this fight means to her, and for Taylor there’s a lot more than history on the line.

This will be the sixth time that Taylor has had to defend her lightweight belts since she won them back in 2019. The feisty Irish champion has already beaten Serrano’s sister back in 2018 and is now looking to do the family double.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2

Joshua triggered the rematch clause shortly after Usyk defeated him at the end of 2021. Not only did this excite fans with the prospect of another entertaining bout, but it also delayed the match between the winner and Tyson Fury, something the outspoken Gypsy King has not been too happy about. But whilst fans will have to wait a bit longer for that final title bout, they can look forward to this exciting rematch instead.

It was a shock result when Usyk walked away from the ring with all of Joshua’s titles, but the victory was thoroughly deserved. Although a date has yet to be set for the fight due to Usyk’s decisions to return to Ukraine and help in the war effort, there is a lot of desire on all fronts to see this fight happen before Christmas.

In Summary

2022 has already seen some big matches, but there are many more historic battles lined up. Whether you’re a consummate boxing fan or a casual onlooker who gets caught up in the atmosphere of these big events, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. With some of these fights having been on the cards for a while, the hype is already high, but when the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are involved, there’s no chance of disappointment.