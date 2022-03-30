Roy Jones Jr. sets date for World Cup Boxing Series Final

March 30th, 2022

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ Boxing) and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) have jointly announced the date and venue for the championship final of the inaugural “WCBS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament.”

The two finalists, Luis “Koreano” Torres (15-0, 10 KOs) and Irving “Poderoso” Castillo (12-2, 8 KOs), will throw-down June 2nd in the main event at Palenque de la Expo in Obregón, Sonora, Mexico.

“The anticipation has been building and we are all very excited that the tournament final is almost here,” RJJ Boxing president Lisa Veltre commented. “We’re happy to be returning to Obregon. I’d like to thank our partners for this tournament: Guy Taylor, Terry Hollan, and Emanual Romo.”

“June 2nd is going to be an electric night of action,” WCBS creator/matchmaker Guy Taylor said. “Luis Torres is quickly becoming a major attraction in his hometown of Obregón, Sonora, Mexico. More than 2,100 fans came to the semifinals, and we are expecting a near sellout for the finale.

“The winner of our ‘4-Man Lightweight Tournament’ will take a huge leap from prospect to contender in the very rich lightweight division.”

In tournament semifinals action held this past February at the same venue, Torres knocked out Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores (14-6, 6 KOs) in round four, after dropping him in the second and third rounds, while Castillo took an 8-round majority decision over Isai “Gaga” Hernandez (11-3-1, 7 KOs) to set-up his showdown. Pre-tournament favorite Torres, 20, will be headlining again in his hometown of Obregon.

Torres vs. Castillo will be contested in a 10-round match and, if needed, an “overtime” round will be held to declare a winner in the event of a draw upon the conclusion of the scheduled distance. The tournament is sanctioned by the World Boxing Council (WBC). The winner will become the new WBC Latino Lightweight Champion, as well as receive a world rating from the WBC.