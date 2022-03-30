Gervonta Davis: What charges and jail sentence does PPV star face?

March 30th, 2022

Esther Lin

World Boxing News provides a complete list of charges faced by lightweight star Gervonta Davis ahead of an imminent jury trial.

The WBA regular champion could be jailed for over twelve years if convicted on all counts, with a May 28th Pay Per View hanging in the balance.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Davis will learn about his fate in the coming days.

Opponent Rolando Romero challenges as the former interim titleholder at New York’s Barclays Center. He recently referenced the forthcoming court drama.

“Tank be like ‘I hope I get arrested for that hit and run.’ – I’ve never seen a mf so excited to go to jail to avoid this beating,” he said.

GERVONTA DAVIS CHARGES

Four counts of failure to immediately return. To remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. One year.

One count of failure of the driver involved in an accident to render reasonable assistance to an injured person. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to furnish req. ID and license. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to exhibit license to police. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver involved in an accident to report to nearest police. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to locate. Also, notify the owner of the unattended property of damage. 60 days.

One count of failure of vehicle driver in an accident to furnish required ID information in writing on unattended vehicle property. 60 days.

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway on a suspended license and privilege. One year.

One count of the person driving a motor vehicle on a highway with revoked license and privilege. One year.

One count of driving a motor vehicle on the highway without the required license and authorization. 60 days.

One count of the driver failing to stop at a steady circular red signal.

A conviction would be devastating for Tank. His career is ready to go stratospheric.

Gervonta Davis learns his fate soon.

