Anthony Joshua ‘proud of’ Will Smith, says ‘next time close your fist’

March 29th, 2022

The Oscars

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua offered encouragement to Will Smith despite widespread condemnation for his actions at The Oscars.

Smith slapped award presenter Chris Rock with an open hand after the comedian made a joke about his wife’s alopecia.

The Hollywood star rose from his seat, walked towards Rock, and let his hands go, something he later apologized for on Instagram.

Nonetheless, Joshua states he’s ‘proud’ of Smith for resorting to violence as the answer and urged the Best Actor winner to ‘close his fist next time’ they duke it out.

Probably not the best advice to give in the circumstances. However, a section of society also believes Smtih was correct for defending his wife.

Yordenis Ugas, the current WBA welterweight champion, suffers from alopecia himself. It affects his daily life.

He said earlier this month: “My thoughts and prayers to everyone who is battling a condition, illness, and especially alopecia. It doesn’t matter how it looks.

“The greatest strength comes from within. We have to keep fighting for our dreams and goals.”

Upon witnessing the incident, Ugas added: “A few weeks ago, I made this post encouraging all the people (brothers) who fight against alopecia.

“This message was also for Will Smith’s wife even though she doesn’t know her. I am here to motivate you and help you build high and strong self-esteem.”

WILL SMITH APOLOGY

Initially failing to show any remorse to Rock, Smith put out a statement once his Oscar celebrations had died down.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” said Smith.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear, and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line, and I was wrong.

“I’m embarrassed, and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the show’s producers. To all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.

“I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

“I’m a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”

