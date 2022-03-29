Eddie Hearn sure Devin Haney will be loyal, return to DAZN undisputed

March 29th, 2022

Ed Mulholland

Promoter Eddie Hearn predicts Devin Haney will be loyal and come back to DAZN as the undisputed lightweight champion.

Hearn believes Haney is simply leaving DAZN to take George Kambosos Jr’s titles. He then expects Haney to return triumphant.

Reports of a three-fight deal with Top Rank for Haney as part of the stipulations in the Kambosos contract leave Hearn unfazed.

“We’ve been talking over the last weekend nonstop about this situation,” Hearn told The DAZN Boxing Show. “He plans to go and get those belts, then comes back.

“Hopefully, we’ll be linking up again. This is obviously the only fight out there for him. There’s no other fight out there.”

The Matchroom boss admits the deal is not agreeable to himself. But with Haney his own man, he was powerless to stop the American from accepting.

Haney is now tied into a two-fight Kambosos deal [if he wins the first fight]. “The Dream” must then face Vasiliy Lomachenko if he defeats the Australian twice.

“I don’t know the full basis of the deal. The deal that we had planned was the rematch clause would take place in America,” pointed out the Essex man.

“I saw that the rematch clause would take place in Australia, which is something that we didn’t or wouldn’t agree to anyway on behalf of Devin.

“In our deal structure, the rematch was in America. I felt that would only be fair. He’ll have these two fights in Australia.

“If he wins the first one, which I believe he will, and then no doubt we’ll talk after that.”

DEVIN HANEY LOYALTY

Once Haney holds all four titles at 135 pounds, Hearn is in no doubt about the DAZN agreement reigniting.

“I want Devin to become undisputed. Loyalty is great, and Devin’s a very loyal kid,” stated Hearn.

“We had conversations about this, but at the end of the day, you can’t miss an opportunity like this. What he hasn’t done is signed a three, five-year deal with anyone else.

“This almost feels like a bit of a Canelo Alvarez play. This is what I have to do at this time to become undisputed.

“He’s got a long career ahead of him. I’m sure we will be working a lot together. But there are no other fights out there in the division for Devin Haney other than this fight.

“It’s a shame both of those would have to take place in Australia if that’s the case. But he’s got to do what he’s got to do.”

