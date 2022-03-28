Mike Tyson channeled as boxer bites Josue Vargas on Top Rank bill

March 28th, 2022

Memories of a famous Mike Tyson bite got evoked as Josue Vargas felt a chomp on his shoulder during a Top Rank event last Saturday night.

The undefeated Vargas had just recovered from a knockdown when opponent Nicolas Pablo Demario decided it would be good to have a nibble.

Vargas immediately complained to the referee, and Demario lost a point rather than being disqualified completely.

Describing what happened, Top Rank said: “Junior Welterweight Josue Vargas (20-2, 9 KOs) scored a unanimous decision over eight rounds against Nicolas Pablo Demario (15-6-3, 9 KOs).

“Scores read 76-74 2x and 76-73 after eight rounds.

“Vargas returned from his first-round knockout defeat to Jose Zepeda, but it was not without controversy.

“The most eventful thing to happen was not Vargas getting dropped with a left hand in the fifth round.

“It happened later in the fifth when Demario bit Vargas on the right shoulder. Demario got deducted one point for the infraction.

“Vargas outboxed him the rest of the way.

A look at Nicolas Pablo Demario biting Josue Vargas 😬 #BercheltNakathila | RIGHT NOW | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/D8FIEgqaFJ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) March 27, 2022

ESPN slowed down the incident when showing fans what happened in the aftermath. It was almost unfathomable how Demario came to that decision.

He was lucky not to get thrown out, fined, and suspended for what was a crazy event on the Miguel Berchelt comeback undercard.

MIKE TYSON

The same happened to Mike Tyson when he took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear back in 1997.

