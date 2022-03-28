George Kambosos vs Devin Haney agreed as DAZN lose another top star

Devin Haney will challenge George Kambosos Jr. for the undisputed lightweight championship after agreeing on the terms laid out by the champion.

Kambosos had offered the same deal to Vasyl Lomachenko for a contest initially agreed for June 5th in Melbourne.

However, Loma went to fight in the war defending his native Ukraine, and Haney got approached as a substitute.

Releasing a public statement previously that he would ‘accept any deal Lomachenko accepted,’ Haney was back into a corner. He basically had no other option but to take the deal or look like he wasn’t a man of his word.

Finally, after some debate, Haney stepped up. He will now put his WBC title on the line against Kambobos’ IBF, WBA, and WBO versions.

The event will go down on Pay Per View in Australia but was a considerably more challenging deal in the United States.

DEVIN HANEY DEAL

Agreeing on a deal with Top Rank, ESPN, and Lou DiBella, Kambosos had a stipulation for Haney as part of the agreement.

Haney must sign a contract for an immediate rematch in Australia and move away from DAZN for the time being. “The Dream” accepted those terms, according to reports.

This happening means DAZN drops yet another one of their top stars. Haney was the first big-name signed to DAZN when they began targeting the US market.

Despite happily working together on a fight-by-fight basis, Haney has no choice but to move on if he wants to become undisputed.

That’s not to say he won’t link up with DAZN again in the future.

DAZN’s loss adds to Demetrius Andrade moving on last week. The two-weight ruler’s contract runs out after a fight for Frank Warren against Zach Parker.

Parting ways with Andrade and Haney won’t sting too much, though, when you have a three-bout deal in the coffers with Pound-for-Pound king Canelo Alvarez.

That agreement alone is worth more subscribers than any other fighter to the streaming service.

An official announcement on George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney should happen soon, barring a disaster.

