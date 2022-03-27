Josh Warrington labeled ‘dirty’ for headbutts when regaining IBF title

March 27th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Josh Warrington regained the IBF featherweight title on Saturday night on DAZN but got criticized on social media during the fight.

Scrolling through the comments section of Twitter, Warrington’s image took a battering just as much as Kiko Martinez.

The continued use of the head had several fans labeling Warrington ‘dirty’ as the Leeds man took advantage of lenient refereeing on home soil.

That’s not to say the result wouldn’t have gone the same way. However, there’s a way to win, and less use of a rock-solid portion of your body would gain Warrington more credit.

Saturday night was all set up to be Warrington’s second coming. Still, many boxing supporters now want him to do the right thing and give Mauricio Lara his opportunity at the title.

Looks like Warrington studied the art of headbutting under Marcus Brown. #MartinezWarrington2 — 🤮 (@SNLboxing) March 26, 2022

Josh Warrington is one of the dirtiest fighters about. Hope Kiko turns this around. — Jim (@Jim80571440) March 26, 2022

The headbutts from Warrington were a joke though. Not even a point deducted. Stoppage a bit early too? — Daithi (@DaveyColeman1) March 26, 2022

JOSH WARRINGTON

After the fight, Warrington said: “What a night. First of all, the utmost respect for Kiko Martinez and his team. He defines everything that is a true champion in the sport.

“I wish him and his family all the very best.

“Now to you lot [the fans]! The arena has always been special but last night was some atmosphere. The support for all the fighters was immense.

“You make ten thousand sound like one hundred thousand. You’ve been by my side every step of the way, through the ups and downs.

“We continue to write history together. What are we saying, Vegas next?

“Team Warrington and my family have pushed me all the way this camp, and again and again, we’ve said Kiko would not be fitter, stronger, or faster than me on the night.

“We proved right. But Kiko can still bang. The body can feel it this morning. Two time baby!”

EBANIE BRIDGES

Also on the bill, Ebanie Bridges, the Leeds-adopted Aussie, picked up an IBF title with a decision win over Maria Roman.

Bridges got hard-done-by in her last world title challenge against Shannon Courtenay and made no mistake this time around.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Founding editor of World Boxing News since 2010. Furthermore, WBN has over one billion views on all platforms.

Attending over 200 events and scoring over 400 fights, Phil has overseen WBN to a quarter of a million followers on social media.

Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.