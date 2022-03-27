‘It’s rough being a Wilder’ – Deontay’s brother Marsellos unsure on future

March 27th, 2022

Marsellos Wilder

Deontay Wilder’s younger brother Marsellos will take time before deciding on his future after suffering another loss.

Marsellos [5-3] suffered defeat for the second time in succession following a shocking knockout on the undercard of Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz in 2019.

Going back to basics, Wilder promised a better performance to his fans. However, he went down to Eric Abraham via split decision in Plant City.

Abraham had lost his last nine fights and thirteen in total, leaving Wilder at a dead end with a boxing career that never really gathered any momentum.

MARSELLOS WILDER

Discussing his future, Wilder will announce his intentions regarding another comeback in time.

“I’ve been out the ring for almost two and a half years due to COVID hitting hard,” said Marsellos. “Last year, fights getting canceled, and not sure how I would perform.

“But I was highly confident and had no doubt, so I wanted to make my return and impress. But I got too anxious threw too many big shots causing me to fight down to this man’s level. This made it look close, which led to a split decision.

“For those who don’t know in boxing, you have three judges. A split decision is when one judge thought I won, the other judge thought he won, and the last judge who made the final decision gave him the edge by a point.

“I felt I did enough to win the split, but this is the fight game. You just never know what gone happen.

“I’m ok, no cuts, no bruises still handsome AF. I want to thank ProBox Promotions for reaching out to me and offering opportunities to showcase my talents.

“Win, lose, or draw, I’m thankful to God for allowing me to live in reality as a professional athlete experiencing something that I love.

“Aye, it’s rough being a Wilder, but that’s what I was born to be. We move, ain’t that what steppers do. I’ll let you all know what happens next,” he concluded.

DEONTAY WILDER

Elder sibling Deontay helped Marsellos in training and sparring, but sadly it wasn’t enough to get that elusive win.

Marsellos can now go back to the drawing board again and link up with Deontay or hang up the gloves and look for something else to occupy his time.

Deontay Wilder is yet to determine if he will retire, meaning boxing could be without both Wilders by the end of 2022.

