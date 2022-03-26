Wladimir Klitschko wanted George Foreman heavyweight record, not a war

March 26th, 2022

@klitschko

Wladimir Klitschko is in the midst of a bloody war over his native sovereign land in the year he wanted to break a heavyweight record.

After being offered a massive contract by DAZN for a three-fight comeback he ultimately turned down, Klitschko was adamant a return was on the cards.

However, he stated it wouldn’t be until 2022 and after turning 45. This week, he did just that, but things are very different now.

Instead of attempting to win a world heavyweight title in the coming months, Klitschko faces a battle for survival. A fight to live and breath, rather than box professionally.

If he ever does get the chance to exit Ukraine for any training camp, it will be interesting to see if his mindset has altered.

Back when his life was more straightforward, Klitschko said: “I train regularly. Almost every day,” to Fox Sports’ Fair Game. “I need it like the air to breathe. I enjoy doing sports.

“(As of now) I still have it, but I do not know how long I can keep this form. It must be something extraordinary. Incredible.”

On challenging Goerge Foreman’s long-standing oldest heavyweight champion record, Klitschko added: “I can become a 45-year-old, a 46-year-old, and if I’ve still got it [I will].

“If I still have sparks in my stomach, I would think that I could break the record and become the oldest heavyweight champion at this extraordinary moment.

“I mean, obviously, now there is only one guy, George Foreman. But by then, I’ll think about it.”

KLITSCHKO RECORD

Speaking to Business Insider around the same time, Klitschko stated: “I still got it. Can I fight? Yes. Right now, I keep my options open.

“There is going to be no comeback to come back and to break a jaw. It’s a comeback to break a record.

“Is it appealing? I would say yeah, it’s pretty cool. George Foreman did it. He was 45, I believe, when he became champion, and it’s a pretty cool statement.

“Will I come back just to come back in the sport? No. No interest. But to break the record? Extravaganza,” he added.

Standing alongside his brother Vitali, the Mayor of Kyiv, Klitschko’s fight for peace continues.

