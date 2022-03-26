Eddie Hearn forgets that Anthony Joshua LOST to Oleksandr Usyk

March 26th, 2022

Mark Robinson

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn got left with egg on his face when releasing a statement on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch.

Hearn put out his thoughts as quoted by DAZN on social media. It wasn’t long before Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas pointed out the mistake.

“They said they would make their decision, and this is their decision. He’s going for it.

“AJ’s over the moon. He turned down a lot of money not to step aside, and then he might not have got the fight without the money.

“He just wants the fight and just wants to fight. I was at the UFC with him, and he was like, ‘I just want to get in there.’

“The only fight that gets him going is the chance to beat Usyk again.

“I spoke with Alex [Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk] last night, and we’ll talk again tonight. The plan is now to start working on a June fight.

“We’re doing it. It’s a goer.”

EDDIE HEARN

It’s unclear what fight Eddie Hearn was watching the first time around as Usyk controlled Joshua’s advances in the first bout last September.

The talented Ukrainian totally dominated the vast majority of the fight as the Briton proceeded to use the wrong tactics in London.

Usyk has since been championed for heading back to his native land to fight in the war.

The second fight is slated for June, possibly in London again. Usyk is a massive favorite to repeat the victory, even if Joshua has reshuffled his training team.

Angel Fernandez, who got drafted to oversee Joshua’s victory over an overweight Andy Ruiz Jr. in their return, is again in charge.

Not many in the know see anything changing as Usyk is just too good. But saying that, if Usyk’s mind isn’t on the job due to what’s happening at home, that could give AJ an opening.

It’s potentially his only chance of winning.

