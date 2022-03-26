Deontay Wilder brother Marsellos loses again, boxing career looks over

March 26th, 2022

The younger brother of Deontay Wilder returned after 26 months out of action but got defeated again for the third time.

Marsellos Wilder was supposed to be eased back in on Friday night thirteen-loss Eric Abraham. Instead, he went down to a shocking split decision.

A cruiserweight, Marsellos has failed to live up to the famous Wilder name despite showing signs early on of devastating power.

His last seven bouts have produced three wins, two stoppage losses, a no-contest, and now a points reverse.

DEONTAY WILDER CARD

In addition, the latter of the knockouts was a hellacious one WBN witnessed from ringside on the Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz undercard in November 2019.

Dustin Long blasted Wilder out and left him prone on the canvas. Since then, Marsellos has focused on going back to basics.

However, his defeat to Abraham on Friday night at Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, could end his boxing career.

COMEBACK

After the crushing Long defeat, Wilder was undoubtedly in a philosophical mood. As if he knew what needed to get done for him to continue fighting.

“No cuts, no bruises, no scratches, no scuffs. I’m good. I took an L in my fight,” said Wilder. “Not because I was getting beat up or struggling, I was winning comfortably.

“I made an amateurish defensive mistake in a bad lean back position I didn’t see, leaving myself exposed to a shot out of nowhere from a southpaw style.

“The fight was waved off before I could fight through it. It’s early in my career for me to make corrections. I came from college football and jumped straight into pro boxing for those who don’t know.

“I’m not hiding. I’m not ducking or running from nothing. But I’m in the process of learning as I go, a temporary phase.

“These little mistakes will not keep happening to me anymore. For that, growth and glory await me ahead.

“So imma get up, brush myself off and try again. Through all the ups and downs imma still become a champion.”

None of those words ring true for Marsellos, as he and brother Deontay Wilder have lost their last two bouts.

