Boxer, who shredded Adrien Broner contract, loses on return

March 26th, 2022

Mohamed Mimoune lost on his return to action following two years out of the ring after tearing up his Adrien Broner contract.

Signing with Broner’s ‘About Billions Promotions’ in December 2020, the Frenchman shredded the deal when his career stalled.

This Friday night, Mimoune attempted to shake off significant ring rust. Instead, he got defeated against super lightweight Cesar “Rainman” Francis in a ten-round headline attraction.

Panamanian contender Francis moved to 10-0, 6 KOs when scoring a 10-round unanimous decision win. Mimoune dropped to 22-5, 3 KOs.

Francis, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, won with scores of 94-93, 95-92, and 95-92. The event took place at the ProBox Events Center.

“We fought against a veteran,” said Cesar Francis. “I barely had nine fights, but I still won the fight.

“This is what I wanted. I want challenges. I want big fights. I’m happy I took and overcame the challenge.”

Like Broner, Mimoune gets known as “The Problem.” Mimoune thought his American dream was in the pipeline when confirming his Broner deal.

“Back to what I do best, happy to announce my signature with the American promotion company About Billions Promotions, the [company of] world champion in four different weight divisions Adrien Broner.

“Thanks to him for believing in me the American dream. I will start my fights will be broadcast live on Showtime Boxing.

“Thanks to the whole team of About Billions. Also, President Ravone Littlejohn will be there for me and get a new world title ready.

“I am determined. Thanks to you who follow me and give me strength. God made good things. Thanks to my whole team around my whole family and me.”

ADRIEN BRONER DEAL

Six months later, and without a fight to show to his name, Mimoune moved on from Adrien Broner.

“I am announcing the termination of my contract with the American promotion company About Billions Promotions,

“After three fight cancellations, my team and I preferred to end the contract. God made it right.

“Thank you all for your message your support. Stay tuned. A beautiful thing is coming.”

Broner’s problems outside of the ropes get well documented. About Billions currently seems on hiatus, with events grinding to a halt.

