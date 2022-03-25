Richard Riakporhe vs Deion Jumah final presser round-up

March 25th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

London cruiserweight rivals Richard Riakporhe and Deion Jumah faced off today after a press conference which featured the elite crop of today’s top rising talents in British boxing, including light-heavyweight champion Dan Azeez, Caroline Dubois and the Azim brothers Hassan and Adam.

Here’s what the main event fighters had to say:

RICHARD RIAKPORHE

Absolutely. I think it’s my time. We lost a bit of momentum with inactivity and now we’re back on the midnight train. We’re moving swiftly, so my next opponent is just another opponent that I need to deal with in good fashion.

Looking into Deion, it’s interesting. He’s been pro for a very long time, only had 14 fights, never had any significant wins. It makes you wonder what is going on with him. He calls himself ‘The Ghost’ – he has been a ghost. It just shows there’s different levels, you know?

I don’t know, I think there’s something about it. Maybe it’s bad luck [on his part], I don’t know. But we’re going to put our finger on it on Saturday night.

He’s been talking a good game and he’s undefeated as well. I understand how undefeated fighters are quite stubborn but once I start letting my hands go, I don’t think he’s got the condition to withstand the punishment.

DEION JUMAH

I think Richard is still very early in his learning curve. He’s shown a bit more boxing skills over the last two, three fights. But he will have to revert back to his power-punching and offloading heavy shots, going for knockout early in this fight when he finds out I’m the superior boxer. So this is what we expect from him and this is what we know is going to happen.

I’m the superior boxer for sure and if he wants to offload [power] the way he has done in the past, then I’ve got something for him.

BEN SHALOM, PROMOTER

Yeah, it’s exciting. Richard was the first fighter we signed [after the Sky deal] and we had dreams of him headlining and winning world titles. That will happen. Unfortunately Fabio Turchi pulled out and it just shows Richard’s character to take this on.

Richard will deal with Deion on Saturday night – he’s got a lot of power, he’s dealt with everyone else [domestically] – and then we’ll be on to world titles, but credit for Deion Jumah. Don’t overlook him he’s a he’s a top operator as well. It’s gonna be a crackling atmosphere. I can’t wait.