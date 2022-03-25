Manny Pacquiao protégé Eumir Marcial follows idol to Las Vegas

March 25th, 2022

MP8

Manny Pacquiao has set a date for Eumir Marcial’s ring return as the fledgling professional follows in his footsteps.

A regular on the Nevada strip, Pacquiao puts Marcial in the spotlight for his next fight.

Marcial, the Philippines’ 2021 middleweight Olympic Bronze medalist from Zamboanga City, Philippines, will return to the professional ranks in his Las Vegas debut.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 9.

Marcial (1-0) will rumble with power-punching Isiah Hart (6-2-1, 4 KOs), who fights out of the PAL in Atlantic City in a six-round middleweight bout.

The appearance will be an undercard feature attraction headlined by the Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight.

“I am so excited to return to my professional career. To be fighting in Viva Las Vegas, where I now live and train, is a great way to get things going again,” said Marcial.

“I am very comfortable training under the guidance of my boxing coach Jorge Capetillo. Also, my strength and conditioning coach Angel “Memo” Heredia.

MANNY PACQUIAO

“I would like to thank Senator Manny Pacquiao, MP Promotions, and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) for all their support.”

“I’m really excited to have Eumir back in the professional ranks. It comes after a tremendous showing in Tokyo at the Olympics and winning the Bronze medal for the Philippines,” said Sean Gibbons, president of MP Promotions.

“I have worked with many top fighters over the years, but Eumir is the best I have been with coming out of the amateur ranks, and the sky is the limit.”

EUMIR MARCIAL

After winning his pro debut — a four-round unanimous decision over Andrew Whitfield in Los Angeles on December 16, 2020 — Marcial turned his attention to preparing for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

In one of the most exciting bouts of the 2021 summer games, Marcial and top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak of Ukraine battled tooth and nail in their semifinal battle.

Khyzhniak would move on to win the Silver medal. He pulled it out in the third and final round by the narrowest margins.

Marcial won the Bronze.

Marcial’s amateur career highlights include a gold medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Also, a silver medal at the 2019 World Boxing Championships.

Presented by TGB Promotions, the Lubin – Fundora championship event will occur at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas. It’s televised live on SHOWTIME beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.