Ali Izmailov to battle fellow-unbeaten Abraham Tebes on April 2nd

March 25th, 2022

WBC #9, IBF #15, WBO #14 light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (7-0, 5 KOs) will face Iquique, Chile’s Abraham Tebes (7-0, 3 KOs) in an exciting 10-round battle of undefeated 175-lb sluggers at Salita Promotion’s next Detroit Brawl event, on Saturday April 2, 2022, in the Lincoln Ballroom of the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, MI.

Considered one of the hardest punchers in boxing and now working with highly regarded trainer and former champion John David Jackson, 28-year-old Izmailov is a former amateur standout on the international level, now competing as a world-class professional.

Izmailov has already held the WBO Global Championship in his short two-year pro boxing career, among many impressive performances. He was last seen in the ring in January, needing just four rounds to brutalize capable veteran Israel Duffus at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

“Every fight I am coming to show my sharpened tools,” said Izmailov during a break in training with Jackson. “I am excited to fight again in Detroit against my undefeated opponent to give to the fans another spectacular knockout. I will soon be world champion.”

Tickets for “Detroit Brawl” start at $40 . PLEASE NOTE: Tickets ordered online will be placed in will call at the box office for pick-up. A limited quantity of VIP tickets is also available by calling 313.529.7604.

“Ali Izmailov brings a lot of knockout power to the Detroit Brawl,” said event promoter Dmitriy Salita. “Under the tutelage of John David, he is becoming an unstoppable force in the division. It’s only a matter of time before he faces a world champion and, with his incredibly heavy hands, wins his first championship belt.”

The night’s eight-round main event features the return of one of Detroit’s own, as undefeated power-punching lightweight contender Erick De Leon (19-0-1, 11 KOs) will take on hard-nosed Mexico City veteran Juan Jose “Piquet” Martinez (28-11, 20 KOs).

In the main supporting bouts will be undefeated former amateur star and professional middleweight Timur Kerefov (12-0, 6 KOs) taking a challenging assignment against well-respected trialhorse Cleotis “Mookie” Pendarvis (21-9-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round showdown, as well as undefeated Grand Rapids, Michigan-based former amateur lightweight star Joshua “Double J” Pagan (1-0, 1 KO) facing pro debuting Virginian Jude Hammad in a four-round special attraction.

Also scheduled for action is current WBC USNBC Silver Heavyweight Champion Brandon Moore (11-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight showdown against Curtis Harper (13-7, 9 KOs) and Las Vegas via Nahariya, Israel, super flyweight David Alaverdian (5-0, 4 KOs) making his United States fighting debut in a six-round showcase bout against Kecskemet, Hungary’s Jeno Tonte (9-9, 8 KOs).