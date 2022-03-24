Terence Crawford is knocking out heavyweight sparring partners

March 24th, 2022

Mikey Williams

Terence Crawford has knocked out heavyweight sparring partners in the gym to demonstrate the welterweight’s immense power.

That’s according to current two-weight world champion and friend Shakur Stevenson.

The would-be unified titleholder revealed Crawford’s 200-pounds plus exploits ahead of a fight with Oscar Valdez on April 30th.

Stevenson and Valdez collide in Las Vegas for the WBO and WBC versions of the super-featherweight crown.

Asked if he thinks Crawford should move up to fight Jermell Charlo if the super-welterweight champion becomes undisputed, Stevenson told FightHub TV: “I don’t get into other people’s drama if he fights him.

“But I think ‘Bud’ is going to surprise [many people]. He [Charlo] really doesn’t think Bud is strong.

“He’s talking about being the knockout artist. I definitely don’t see that happening with Bud. I feel like Bud is the better overall fighter.

“We have seen him [Charlo] struggle with Tony Harrison. I feel like Bud is levels above Tony Harrison, no disrespect to him. Bud will beat him, but he’s just talking.

“It surprises people how strong Bud actually is. I have seen him knock out some heavyweights in the gym. He hurts 178-pounders.

“I’m not going to say no names, but fighters that are out there now. I have seen him put down and hurt them.

“I feel like Charlo gets hit with one of them punches, and he’s going to have a changed mind.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD vs. SPENCE

Stevenson gave his opinion on Crawford facing Errol Spence and the upcoming Yordenis Ugas fight, answering whether he thinks Spence-Ugas is a close fight.

“No, I don’t. I think Ugas is a good fighter. But I think Spence is going to get him stylistically.

“I think [Crawford vs. Spence is] a great fight. I believe that Errol is better than Charlo.

“Yeah, I think that’s a great fight. I have a lot of respect for Errol Spence. I would love to be in the front row to watch that fight,” concluded the champ.

A considerable debate surrounds the 147-pound division, with Terence Crawford and Errol Spence at the center of the conversation.

There are plenty that tip Crawford as the best welterweight. Others choose Spence. Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza sides with his man and says it’s not even close that Spence is the best.

Hopefully, in 2022, we will all be able to find out.

