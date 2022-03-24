Gervonta Davis public criticism leads to talk of Floyd Mayweather rift

March 24th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Gervonta Davis aired his grievances over the decision to sell tickets to his May 28th fight early as speculation grows over a possible Floyd Mayweather rift.

Davis is expected to sell out the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this spring in a Pay Per View clash with Rolando Romero.

The World Boxing Association ordered the fight as Romero was the interim holder to Davis’s WBA secondary lightweight title.

This order means the winner will be the sole champion in the regular sense and first in line for unified ruler George Kambosos Jr.

But despite predictions, tickets will all be sold quickly, Davis is unhappy at the timing of the sale. He took to social media to complain publicly about the move by Floyd Mayweather and his Mayweather Promotions.

“They put my tickets on sale one month before like I’m Micheal Jackson or something,” said Davis.

He added: “That ain’t gonna work.”

Now, whether Floyd decided, right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe or somebody else, doesn’t change the fact that Davis is upset.

And that he took it upon himself to tell his followers.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER FUTURE

Speculation is since rife that Davis might be considering his future. Or at least want to discuss what went down with Mayweather.

Whatever is the case, it’s not a good look for Mayweather to have his fighters criticize promotional decisions in the public domain.

Davis is currently preparing to step up training for the bout that will be another in-house affair for Mayweather Promotions on Showtime.

The pair were due to meet last year until Romero got pulled out due to allegations of sexual assault. Authorities later dismissed those accusations.

Therefore, Davis and Romero can finally settle the score. The fighters can give Floyd Mayweather another notch on the Pay Per View platform.

GERVONTA DAVIS PPV

Mayweather sold almost thirty million PPVs during his time in the sport. That number is six million more than Manny Pacquiao. ‘Money’ was also eight million clear of Mike Tyson.

Taking the promotional reigns, Mayweather has nurse Davis to be one of the most significant ticket sellers in the sport despite PPV numbers not getting revealed for some events.

They seem like the perfect pairing, and there’s never really been any trouble in paradise. Maybe this gripe will blow over, and all will be well come May 28th.

