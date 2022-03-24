Floyd Mayweather star says he knows truth behind sexual assault claims

March 24th, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Floyd Mayweather star Rolando Romero has opened up on why he believes someone made sexual assault claims against him in 2021.

Since cleared of any wrongdoing, Romero got forced to delay a fight with Gervonta Davis due to the allegations.

Missing out on a sizeable Pay Per View paycheck, Romero had to regroup until Mayweather Promotions rearranged the fight date for May 28th of this year.

Now, months on, Romero says he knows why the accusations happened in the first place.

“(Money). Simple as that. Just that,” Romero told Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

“It makes sense for one thing because if it were for something else, it would’ve happened sooner, correct?

“It happened literally during the biggest moment of my entire life, the moment of my life where I’m supposed to make an abundance of money and create a legacy for myself.

“And I think it’s sad I had to go through that. Other celebrities and athletes go through it all the time, even though a lot of this stuff.

“I’m not saying it doesn’t happen, I’m not saying everyone is a saint — but when it comes to money 99% of the time, I think it’s bull.”

Romero held a nickname before the attempted derailment of his career. Since then, he’s referred to himself as ‘The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly.’

There are no plans in the pipeline to alter this new moniker.

“They have tainted my name, my image. So I have to re-brand myself now,” he explained.

“So now you have to say the whole damn thing, you can’t just say ‘Rolly.’ You have to say ‘The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly,’ or ‘The Boxer’ for short.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Promoter Floyd Mayweather didn’t delve too much into the accusations made against Romero at any time. He did stand by his young star, though.

That shows loyalty between the pair that Romero hopes to reciprocate by claiming another world title for the stable in the future.

Many don’t believe that will come against ‘Tank.’ However, Romero aims to prove everyone wrong this spring.

The event goes down on May 28th, live on Pay Per View.

