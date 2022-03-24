Ernesto Mercado chases fifth straight knockout on April 14th

March 24th, 2022

Gustavo Olmedo Jr.

Undefeated prospect, Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (4-0, 4 KOs), who has started his career with four straight knockouts, looks to make it five in a row as he fights at The Hangar, in Costa Mesa, California, on April 14th against an opponent yet to be named.

The scheduled 6-round bout is being promoted by Englebrecht Promotions & Events on the popular Fight Club OC series.

“It feels good to be right back in the ring, I am happy to be staying so active, and keeping the momentum going as my career couldn’t have started any better,” said the sensational knockout artist Mercado.

“It is important to get ring time especially as I start out so I can improve early in my career and be prepped for what will come later. My goal is not just to be a world champion, but a multiple-weight world champion, and each fight is a step in that direction.”

In Mercado’s last bout he needed only one round to knock out his opponent and has only gone to the second round once in his pro career.

“Getting rounds are key at this point, I know that as I fight better competition, I will have to be better prepared to face tougher opponents, so I am focused on improving each and every fight,” continued Mercado.

“This is the start of a long career, and I am trying to make the most out of each fight. I’m looking forward to fighting in front of my SoCal fans.”

Tickets are available for purchase by calling (949) 760-3131 on online at socafights.com. The show is almost sold out so get your tickets while they last. Doors open 6:00pm, first bout starts at 7:00pm PT.