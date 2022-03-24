PED banned Jarrell Miller and Jean Pascal ready for boxing returns

March 24th, 2022

Two of the most significant drug punished boxers, Jarrell Miller and Jean Pascal, will return to the ring after serving their respective sentences.

Heavyweight Miller and former world champion Pascal hit the headlines for the same reasons in 2019 and 2021.

Miller has since been out of the ring for over three years. At the same time, Pascal got a six-month suspension that will end on May 20th.

Known as ‘Big Baby,’ Miller was set for a world heavyweight title shot when he got flagged for numerous substances.

The haul was a boxing record until Pascal topped that by testing positive for four different steroids last year.

Both will be allowed to continue their careers despite calls from fans and media to ban both for life.

Pascal will battle Meng Fanlong in Florida two and a half years after his last outing.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Pascal told The Ring. “I’m back with a lot to prove.

“The fight with Meng is a great opportunity for me to get right back where I belong – the top of the division.

“He’s a good fighter, he’s undefeated for a reason, but he’s never been in with anybody like me.

“After this fight, he and (Egyptian fighter) Ahmed Eibiali will have something in common – losses to me in Florida in fights that his people should never have made.”

JARRELL MILLER

Discussing his frame of mind ahead of a slated June return, Miller said: “God won’t let certain people and things in your life.

“It doesn’t matter how bad you want it because it will do more damage than good. Look, real people will love you for you and help you be better, not point fingers.

“They leave you for dead when the ship gets rocky. Real love is love, friends, or relationships. What is for you will be for you.

“You don’t need to fight for someone’s love. It’s just natural.”

If both get back to winning ways this year, boxing will have further controversy to deal with from an already rotting sport.

Miller and Pascal must be kept on a tight leash and tested regularly, or the whole thing is a farce.

