Boxing and Gambling – The Unbreakable Bond

March 24th, 2022

Even though at a first glance it might seem like boxing and gambling really don’t have that much in common, the reality is actually quite the opposite. As a matter of fact, some of the world’s most memorable boxing matches were held right in the Gaming Capital of the World – Las Vegas.

What this means is that casino lovers of the past didn't only get to enjoy their favorite casino games, but they also got a chance to see some of the greatest boxers of that time meet face to face. Needless to say, the bond between the two is still going strong. So, aside from the best slot games, boxing and casino fans can still find plenty of online casinos that feature numerous boxing-themed games, as well as various betting opportunities.

How the relationship began

Back in the early 1900s, boxing matches were commonly broadcasted on TV, with the ”Friday Night Fights” being one of the most popular shows. The show naturally managed to bring in numerous fans and viewers, which resulted in live matches becoming less visited.

Another issue was that the TV audience seemed to be more interested in brawl-like fights, which resulted in many boxers neglecting the technique and turning to brute force instead. Needless to say, at this point, it seemed like the world of boxing was taking a turn, and not for the better.

Luckily, in 1960, NBC decided to drop the show entirely, which caused quite the divide between boxers. Namely, some of them were glad it’s all over while others were quite sour to receive the news. But as NBC waved goodbye to this sport, Las Vegas casinos recognized the right opportunity to strike. As the boxing matches moved to Las Vegas casinos, the crowd was sure to follow.

How boxing helped casinos bloom

As boxing matches were now held in and broadcasted from Las Vegas casinos, the viewers got the chance to both watch their favorite sport again and explore the world of Las Vegas casinos. Even though casinos were already thriving, hosting and broadcasting boxing matches only brought more people in.

Many fans now decided that they want to not only watch the matches, but actually visit Las Vegas for themselves. Needless to say, this resulted in a growing casino revenue that’s still going strong to this day.

Aside from the casinos and match organizers themselves, Las Vegas’ overall local economy started experiencing steady growth. With so many people flocking in to see their favorite fighters meet face to face, and try out some of the casino games while they wait for the match to begin, local restaurants, bars and stores were suddenly met with an influx of fresh customers.

Today’s no different

Since boxing, in general, found a new home in Las Vegas, it’s only natural that the bond between boxing and gambling is still going strong to this day. What’s more, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight managed to bring a staggering 14.9% of revenue increase, when compared to the previous period the year before.

Additionally, if we consider the fact that Las Vegas is the city of entertainment, and it hugely depends on constantly being able to attract the crowd, it’s safe to assume that it won’t give up hosting boxing matches any time soon.

The love is mutual

On the other hand, it’s also key to note that some of the world’s most prominent boxers also enjoy spinning the reels and playing a hand or two of poker. Floyd Mayweather Jr, for instance, supposedly placed a $400,000 bet that he would win the fight against Connor McGregor. Needless to say, he came out a winner with a profit of up to $800,000 safely tucked in his pockets.

Other great examples include the fan-favorite, Mike Tyson, who enjoys placing sports bets whenever the opportunity arises; Manny Pacquiao managed to win head-spinning $36,000,000 in a single bet. The bet was placed during a cockfighting event, and Pacquiao obviously chose the right feathery fighter to bet on.

And even though these were only two examples of boxers who enjoy betting and gambling, trust us, there are many others as well.

After all that’s said, it becomes quite clear that boxing and gambling are not just connected. Instead, they share an unbreakable bond that spans through decades. Knowing that, it’s safe to assume that the relationship will only continue to grow further, and the bond will only become stronger than it already is.