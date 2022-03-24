Best Online Slot Games With A Theme Of Boxing

March 24th, 2022

When people discuss sports, they usually mention football or basketball. Sure, those may be the most popular sports, but it’s safe to say that boxing is also loved by many people. That shouldn’t come as a surprise, especially if we consider the fact that boxing is one of the oldest sports ever. If you are a boxing enthusiast and you love to play online casino games, then this article is perfect for you. Today we are going to list some of the best online slot games that have a boxing theme. Here’s what they are.

Fisticuffs By NetEnt

If you ever played online casino games, then you definitely know a lot of games made by this provider. It’s safe to say that NetEnt is one of the most respected names in this line of work. That’s why, if you’re searching for a good boxing slot game, Fisticuffs may be the perfect option for you. The game doesn’t feature images of real boxers like Manny Pacquiao, for example. It has a lovely cartoonish design, but it respects the sanctity of this beautiful sport. The most important features are easily accessible and you will be pleased to hear that the return to player or the RTP is 96.7%. That means that you will have a good chance of winning money if you choose to play this game.

Nacho Libre By iSoftBet

The second boxing slot game on our list is the Nacho Libre slot made by the wonderful game provider called iSoftBet. Those talented men and women have made a lot of good slot games, but this has to be one of the best. That’s especially true if you are a boxing fan. The game has beautiful graphics and it definitely celebrates the martial arts the way every game should. This is a 5-reel slot game and that means that’s very fun to play. The return to player of this game is 95.67%. If you choose to play this game, you will also be privy to wonderful bonuses and a lot of cool features.

Mike Tyson Knockout Slot

If you are a boxing enthusiast, you simply must know who Mike Tyson is. The man who made modern boxing popular and what it is today. If you are a fan of this great man, then you simply must play this game. The game was made back in 2017 by Inspired Gaming. The game has 5 reels and a lot of interesting features. Sure, the RTP of the game may be a bit lower than the previous ones, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have a good chance to win money. To be specific, the RTP of this slot is 94.7%. Not bad for today’s online casinos. When playing the game, you are able to see some of the best photos of Mike Tyson that were taken during his career. That gives you a wonderful boxing experience.

Fight Night By WorldMatch

A lot of people wouldn’t mention this game, but we think it deserves to be on the list. Sure, it may not be as glamorous as the previous games we mentioned today, but it has beautiful graphics and a very simple gameplay. It’s easy to learn and even if you’re not an experienced slot game player, you will have a good chance of winning money. If you love boxing, make sure to try this game.

Rocky Slot By Playtech

Most of the games we discussed today were inspired by real boxers. The men who made this sport so popular today. However, one fictional character also made the sport loveable. That’s, of course, Rocky Balboa. The Rocky Slot by Playtech celebrates the iconic character from the famous movie franchise and provides players with a wonderful gaming experience. If you love the Rocky movies and you want to play a good slot game, then the Rocky slot is definitely for you. This game has a simple design which means you will easily learn to play it. The features are easily accessible and that will make things easier for you. The most important thing, the artwork is beautiful and you will definitely feel nostalgic while looking at the old photos of the movie hero.

Final Word

Online casino slots can be a lot of fun and they can bring you money. However, you must be very careful when playing them. The games we discussed today are safe to play, but not all slots online are secure. If you want to find other slots to play, make sure to go to Crikeyslots and see what suits you best. Also, you should try your best to take good care of your money.