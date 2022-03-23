Manny Pacquiao praised while glorifying ‘inspirational’ former opponent

March 23rd, 2022

Manny Pacquiao picked out one of his famous victories through his exceptional 25-year career ahead of the forthcoming Philippines election.

The Senator aired his view on what he looks back with most pride following a superb eight-division world title run.

Pacquiao, now 43, finds out on May 9th if he would become the new President of his home country. He is currently favored to lose to BongBong Marcos.

But speaking about his best triumph, “Pacman” picked out a 2008 effort that solidified his place as a Pay Per View superstar.

“Not only one, but one is De La Hoya because he was my inspiration when I started boxing.

“Even though I beat him, I still look up to him because he is a good fighter,” said Pacquiao, according to FightHub TV.

Also speaking to FightHub, Ryan Garcia gave Pacquiao praise. Ironically, Garcia is handled promotional by De La Hoya.

“That’s one of my idols,” Garcia stated of Manny Pacquiao. “I really look up to Pacquiao.”

“People don’t know, but he’s one of the people I look at, and I’m like ‘man, this guy’s everything I would want to be as a career, as a fighter.

“He did everything with such grace, and he put up spectacular fights, he helped his community.”

MANNY PACQUIAO FIGHT

Garcia almost fought Pacquiao in 2021 as rumors swirled during the pandemic. Ultimately, Pacquiao agreed to face Errol Spence in a doomed event.

Spence had to pull out with an eye injury, leaving Yordenis Ugas to take his place and win. Pacquiao subsequently retired.

Going home to help his fellow Filipino people, Pacquiao gained further praise from Garica for his efforts.

“I’m trying to do things similar like that,” Garcia pointed out. “I want to give back to the younger generation.

“I’ve had to deal with a lot of drama in my short career,” he said to Sports Illustrated. “But I think everything works out for the better.”

