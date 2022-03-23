Canelo Alvarez receives WBN Fighter of the Year 2021 Award

March 23rd, 2022

Canelo Alvarez received his WBN Fighter of the Year trophy this month after the boxing superstar enjoyed a fantastic year in 2021.

The pound-for-pound number one became the top dog at 168 pounds with victories over three opponents and proudly displayed his award.

In February, he stopped WBC mandatory Avni Yildirim in three rounds before taking on Billy Joe Saunders in May.

Canelo beat the Briton in front of a record crowd of seventy-plus thousand fans.

Finally, in November, the Mexican superstar became the first Mexican undisputed champion by cleaning out the division against Caleb Plant.

Three knockouts in three fights solidified Canelo’s place as the face of the sport. He is by far the best boxer on the planet.

WBN usually stages a poll over the holiday period containing a selection of the stellar candidates from the boxing year.

This time around, it got agreed a vote wasn’t needed. Canelo was so far ahead of the rest of the pack.

Anybody taking home the prize other than Canelo Alvarez would have been a travesty. Congratulations to Canelo. Well deserved!

Previous winners of the World Boxing News FOTY Award include Manny Pacquiao [2019] and Teofimo Lopez [2020].

WBN WINNERS AWARDS 2021

WBN Fighter of the Year: Canelo Alvarez

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Editor’s Choice: Canelo Alvarez

WBN Fight of the Year: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Devin Haney

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: George Kambosos Jr.

Stoppage of 2021: Oscar Valdez [vs. Miguel Berchelt – FEB]

Trainer of the Year: Eddy Reynoso

Boxing Comeback of 2021: Nonito Donaire

Upset of 2021: Sandor Martin [vs. Mikey Garcia – OCT]

World title prospect of 2022: Jaron Ennis

