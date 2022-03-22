Tim Tszyu vs Terrell Gausha: Full undercard set for March 26

March 22nd, 2022

Unbeaten rising prospect Joey Spencer will battle Ravshan Hudaynazarov in an eight-round middleweight attraction that highlights the non-televised undercard lineup on Saturday, March 26 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

Top super welterweight contender and rising star Tim Tszyu will make his long-awaited U.S. debut in the main event when he takes on U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in a 12-round showdown live on SHOWTIME.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature rising undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera dueling fellow unbeaten Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno in the 10-round co-main event, plus hard-hitting super lightweight contender Elvis Rodríguez faces Juan José Velasco in the 10-round telecast opener.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, No Limit Boxing and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

The undercard lineup will also include super welterweight contender Brian Mendoza (19-2, 13 KOs) squaring off against San Antonio’s Benjamin Whitaker (15-7, 3 KOs) for eight rounds of action, undefeated Australian heavyweight Joseph Goodall (7-0-1, 6 KOs) facing Matthew McKinney (8-4-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-round fight and unbeaten super welterweight contender Bakhram Murtazaliev (19-0, 14 KOs) in a 10-round bout against Ahmad Cheikho (18-7, 13 KOs).

Rounding out the card are a trio of unbeaten prospects as 21-year-old Travon Marshall (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten Timothy Parks (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight tilt, 25-year-old Michael Angeletti (4-0, 3 KOs) steps in for a six-round super bantamweight contest against Angel Luna (15-9-1, 8 KOs), and 19-year-old lightweight Breeon Carothers (1-0, 1 KOs) battles Deljerro Revello (0-2) in a four-round attraction.

The 21-year-old Spencer (14-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in February 2017 and immediately caught the eye of fans and pundits with his combination of speed, power and athleticism. Following an impressive 2020 campaign, the Linden, Michigan native added three more victories to his ledger in 2021, including his first eight-round fight as he earned a unanimous decision over James Martin in July. Most recently, Spencer delivered a sensational Christmas Day knockout of Limberth Ponce in the fifth-round of action.

A native of Uzbekistan, Hudaynazarov (19-4, 14 KOs) now fights out of Las Vegas as 12 of his last 14 bouts have taken place stateside. The 37-year-old was unbeaten in his first 17 pro fights before suffering four defeats from 2018 to 2020. Hudaynazarov bounced back to win his last two fights, stopping Eduardo Ayala in April 2021 before most recently winning a decision over Sergio Sarabia in June 2021.