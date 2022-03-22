Sylvester Stallone shares amazing rare behind the scenes Rocky footage

Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Sylvester Stallone shared rare scenes from the filming of Rocky II where the Hollywood icon horses around with co-star Carl Weathers.

The Golden Globe and Oscar winner credited John Rivoli for the footage posted to his Instagram account.

Stallone is involved in eight installments of the franchise, including six Rocky movies and two Creed spin-offs.

The first Rocky movie and Rocky II take precedence as the most loved from the saga.

SYLVESTER STALLONE RIGHTS

In a startling interview with Claudia Eller in 2020, Sylvester Stallone revealed that he doesn’t own the rights to his own discovery.

“I was very angry. I was furious,” he explained to Eller. “Rocky is on TV worldwide more than any other Oscar-winning film other than ‘Godfather.’

“You have six of them. Now you have ‘Creed’ and ‘Creed II.’

“I love the system. Don’t get me wrong. My kids and their kids they’re taken care of because of the system. But there are dark little segues and people that have put it to you.

“They say the definition of Hollywood is someone who stabs you in the chest. They don’t even hide it.

“I think there was a certain code of business conduct, maybe not as much now, but back then, that you don’t ruffle the feathers of the golden goose.

“The studio is all the power. The agency relies upon them. The attorneys are the go-betweens.

“When I finally confronted them (in 1985 prior to Rocky IV), I said, ‘Does it bother you guys that I’ve written every word, I’ve choreographed it, I’ve been loyal to you, I’ve promoted it, directed it, and I don’t have 1% that I could leave for my children?’

“And the quote was, ‘You got paid.’ And that was the end of the conversation.”

