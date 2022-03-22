Isaiah Wise faces Cameron Krael this Friday night in Philly

March 22nd, 2022

This Friday night, RDR Promotions will present an action-packed six bout card at the 2300 Arena.

In a featured bout, Isaiah Wise will take on veteran Cameron Krael in a middleweight bout scheduled for six-rounds.

Wise of Philadelphia has a record of 10-2-2 with six knockouts. The 29 year-old Wise is a six-year veteran and has wins over previously undefeated Mike Daniels Jr. (3-0) and Enver Halili (10-2). Wise has won three in a row and his latest outing he stopped Dewayne Williams in the opening round on October 9, 2021 at The 2300 Arena.

Krael of Las Vegas is a deceiving 18-21-3 with five knockouts. The 28 year-old Krael has faced a who’s-who of boxing in his 11 year run. He has wins over Luis Adrian Bello (5-0), Manuel Lopez (5-0), Demond Brock (8-2), Josh Torres (14-3-2), Maurice Lee (7-0), Jose Miguel Borego (14-1) and Razvan Hudaynzarov (17-3).

Krael has also faced former world champions Maurice Hooker and Jamal James; contenders Alex Martin, Erick Bone, Keith Hunter, Elvis Rodriguez, Shinard Bunch, Montana Love and Custio Clayton; Former world title challenger Egidijus Kavaiauskas

In Six-Round Bouts:

RDR Promotions signee, Raekwon Butler (4-2, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York fights Leonidis Fowlkes (2-7-1) of Winchester, Virginia.

Isiah Seldon (14-4-1, 5 KOs) of Somers Point, NJ will take on Temirlin Raimkulov (4-1-2) of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

Romuel Cruz (6-0-1, 2 KOs) takes on Frank Boston (3-5, 1 KO) of San Antonio, Texas in a super bantamweight contest.

In Four-round Bouts:

New RDR Promotions signee Nimal “The Chosen One” Farmer of Philadelphia tales on Anthony Curtiss (3-15, 2 KOs) of Butte, Montana junior middleweight fight.

VeShawn Champion (2-0, 1 KO) of Dayton, Ohio battles Jorge Rodrigo Sosa (3-3, 3 KOs) of Asuncion, Paraguay in a welterweight bout.

Despite a brief amateur career, Farmer has defeated several highly-regarded amateur boxers.

Tickets are $55, $75 and $100 and can be purchased at https://2300arena.showare.com/orderticketsvenue.asp?p=404