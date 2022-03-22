Gustavo Lemos vs Lee Selby live on Premier Sports in the UK

March 22nd, 2022

Premier Sports have today announced live and exclusive coverage of Welshmen Lee Selby’s (28-3, 9 knockouts) fight versus the undefeated Gustavo Lewis (27-0, 17 knockouts) in Buenos Aires, Argentina this Saturday night – Premier Sports 1 from 11pm.

The 35 year old from Barry will take on Lemos in a final eliminator in a bid to earn a world title shot against lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Lee Selby previously lost to Kambosos in October 2020 via a split decision and is currently ranked fourth by the IBF while his opponent Lemos is ranked third after winning all 27 professional fights.

The fight will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina following Lemos’ promoters winning the purse bid and held in the Estadio Luna Park. The Argentinian has been fighting professionally for five years and his last fight took place last April as he defeated fellow Argentinian Maximiliano Ricardo Veron in a TKO.

Speaking ahead of the fight, Selby commented: “My final eliminator for the IBF Lightweight World Title is all set for 26 March at the historic Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Trust me, I’m ready and hungrier than ever to secure that world title shot.”

Premier Sports will have live coverage of the fight on Saturday Night, March 26th exclusively on Premier Sports 1, available in HD via Sky (412), Virgin TV (551), online via the Premier Player available on app and desktop and through Amazon for Prime customers. New and returning subscribers to Premier Sports can easily sign up via the website – www.premiersports.com with prices beginning from £9.99 per month.

Richard Webb, COO of Premier Sports said, “We are delighted to broadcast Lee Selby’s final eliminator matchup versus Gustavo Lewis this weekend live from Buenos Aires. There is huge interest in this event from fans in the UK especially Wales and we’re pleased to make it live and exclusive to Premier Sports customers.”

Formed in 2009, Premier Sports is currently broadcasting in the UK and Republic of Ireland with live and exclusive rights to games from the Premier League, LaLiga, United Rugby Championship, Scottish Cup Football, Rugby League Championship and Challenge Cup, GAA, NHL, NASCAR and also operate BoxNation, a dedicated boxing channel. Many of these rights are available in both territories with some exclusive to each region.