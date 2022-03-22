Eight fighters named for April 16 BOXXER series, live on Sky Sports

March 22nd, 2022

BOXXER, the next-generation boxing promotion announced the names of the eight British lightweights who will enter the BOXXER Series: Coventry at Coventry SkyDome on Saturday, April 16.

Airing live and exclusively on Sky Sports, the one-night, eight-man tournament is one of the toughest tests in professional boxing and, alongside significant prize money, opens up major new career opportunities for successful participants.

BOXXER Series tournaments utilize the short-form boxing format (3 x 3-minute rounds), creating fast-paced, explosive contests as boxers seek to score definitive wins and guarantee their passage to the next stage of the tournament.

Events are planned for every major city in the UK as part of BOXXER’s commitment to grassroots boxing in Britain, with BOXXER Series events offering boxers across the country a chance to showcase their skills on the sport’s biggest platform.

Tickets for BOXXER Series: Coventry are on sale now via Boxxer.com and Ticketmaster

BOXXER Series Coventry: Lightweight Tournament

Dylan Cheema (2-0)

Coventry

Tion Gibbs (7-0)

Birmingham

Joe Underwood Hughes (7-0)

Beeston

Scott Melvin (4-0)

Chelmsley Wood

Otis Lookham (1-0)

Nottingham

Brooklyn Tilley (2-0)

Rainham

Rylan Charlton (6-2-1)

Norwich

Shaun Cooper (12-3)

Willenhall

The BOXXER Series launched in November with an event in Liverpool. Tournament winner Cori Gibbs emerged with his undefeated record intact, his largest-ever professional purse and a long-term promotional agreement with BOXXER and Sky Sports Boxing.

The event was also successful in producing notable follow-on opportunities for several other tournament participants, underlining the benefit BOXXER Series tournaments and the Sky Sports platform bring to British grassroots boxing.

