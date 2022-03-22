Deontay Wilder brother Marsellos back from hellacious KO this Friday

March 22nd, 2022

Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports

The younger brother of Deontay Wilder is returning to the ring after 26 months out of action. Marsellos Wilder gets eased back in on Friday night.

A cruiserweight, Marsellos has failed to live up to the famous Wilder name despite showing signs early on of devastating power.

His last six bouts have produced three wins, two stoppage losses, and a no-contest due to being flagged for recreational drugs.

DEONTAY WILDER CARD

In addition, the latter of the knockouts was a hellacious one WBN witnessed from ringside on the Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz undercard in November 2019.

Dustin Long blasted Wilder out and left him prone on the canvas. Since then, Marsellos has focused on going back to basics.

He now battles Eric Abraham on Friday night at Whitesands Events Center, Plant City. Abraham has won six of nineteen contests.

Wilder is looking forward to getting back on the right path.

“Life ain’t never felt so better. I want to take this time to glorify God in his mysterious ways yet again.

“I walked into a blessing the first day this year, but I stayed down and never spoke on it.

“I’m just thankful to God for keeping his fingers under my chin and never letting my head hang down. In Jesus’ name,” he said.

COMEBACK

After the crushing Long defeat, Wilder was undoubtedly in a philosophical mood. As if he knew what needed to get done for him to continue fighting.

“No cuts, no bruises, no scratches, no scuffs. I’m good. I took an L in my fight,” said Wilder. “Not because I was getting beat up or struggling, I was winning comfortably.

“I made an amateurish defensive mistake in a bad lean back position I didn’t see, leaving myself exposed to a shot out of nowhere from a southpaw style.

“The fight was waved off before I could fight through it. It’s early in my career for me to make corrections. I came from college football and jumped straight into pro boxing for those who don’t know.

“I’m not hiding. I’m not ducking or running from nothing. But I’m in the process of learning as I go, a temporary phase.

“These little mistakes will not keep happening to me anymore. For that, growth and glory await me ahead.

“So imma get up, brush myself off and try again. Through all the ups and downs imma still become a champion.”

Headlining the card is Frenchman Mohamed Mimoune, who faces undefeated Cesar Francis.

Tickets for Mimoune vs. Francis are on sale now, priced at $75, $100, $125, $150, $200, and $250, excluding applicable services charges.

Tickets are available for purchase at TicketLeap.com.

