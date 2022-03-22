Oscar De La Hoya denies Gervonta Davis offer for Ryan Garcia

Esther Lin / Amanda Westcott

Golden Boy Chairman Oscar De La Hoya has denied any offer is on the table for Ryan Garcia to fight Gervonta Davis in 2022.

The former fighter and ten-time world champion discussed his plans for Garcia ahead of a return to action next month.

Garcia has had well-documented problems with his career trajectory in recent months. He took time out to work on his well-being when scrapping a fight with Javier Fortuna.

Months on, and Garcia is back in a good place. The youngster wants to get back in the mix with the top names by year-end.

GERVONTA DAVIS

But when it comes to facing Gervonta Davis, De La Hoya says nothing concrete has ever come from Floyd Mayweather or Leonard Ellerbe.

“The truth behind it is that we never received any type of offer,” De La Hoya told The DAZN Boxing Show before pinpointing where Garcia may be looking next.

“Ryan Garcia, if everything goes well on April 9th on DAZN, I’m looking hopefully to continue the discussions with Lou DiBella and fight [unified champion, George] Kambosos,” he added.

“I’m hearing that Lomachenko is having some difficulties getting over to Australia. We know what he’s doing in Ukraine, which is amazing.

“He’s defending his country, his people. He’s obviously occupied and doing the right thing for his country.

“But we’re willing to fly over to Australia and talk to DiBella and make this fight happen next for Ryan Garcia in Australia.

“That’s how committed Ryan Garcia is.”

HANEY

Devin Haney will have something to say about that. “The Dream” is on the verge of agreeing on the fight for June 5th in Melbourne.

Kambosos only wanted to fight Haney or Lomachenko when revealing his wishlist for a homecoming. Therefore, Garcia will not be in the reckoning unless Haney turns down the opportunity.

Haney is making all the right noises and could put pen to paper by the end of the month.

Regarding Gervonta Davis, mandatory Rolando Romero is next on May 28th before a potential clash with the winner of Kambosos vs. Haney.

