Boxer, with same nickname who shredded Adrien Broner contract, returns

March 22nd, 2022

Mohamed Mimoune returns to action following two years out of the ring after tearing up his Adrien Broner contract after cancellations.

Signing with Broner’s ‘About Billions Promotions’ in December 2020, the Frenchman shredded the deal when his career stalled.

This Friday night, he is slated for action to shake off significant ring rust. On March 25th, he battles undefeated super lightweight Cesar “Rainman” Francis in a ten-round headline attraction.

Like Broner, Mimoune gets known as “The Problem.” His record stands at 22-4 with three knockouts. Francis boasts a 9-0 C.V. with six stoppages.

The card unfolds at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Mimoune thought his American dream was in the pipeline when confirming his Broner deal.

“Back to what I do best, happy to announce my signature with the American promotion company About Billions Promotions, the [company of] world champion in four different weight divisions Adrien Broner.

“Thanks to him for believing in me the American dream. I will start my fights will be broadcast live on Showtime Boxing.

“Thanks to the whole team of About Billions. Also, President Ravone Littlejohn will be there for me and get a new world title ready.

“I am determined. Thanks to you who follow me and give me strength. God made good things. Thanks to my whole team around my whole family and me.”

ADRIEN BRONER DEAL

Six months later, and without a fight to show to his name, Mimoune moved on from Adrien Broner.

“I am announcing the termination of my contract with the American promotion company About Billions Promotions,

“After three fight cancellations, my team and I preferred to end the contract. God made it right.

“Thank you all for your message your support. Stay tuned. A beautiful thing is coming.”

Now, Mimoune cannot wait to get back under the lights under mentor Roy Jones Jr.

“I am in a super-good mindset currently,” said Mimoune. “I’m focused on the fight and determined.

“I’m looking forward to being in the ring. The only information that I have on my foe is the fact that he’s undefeated so far.

“If you haven’t seen me, I’m a fighter who gives everything in the ring.”

Jones Jr. added: “I’m looking for a great fight from Mimoune and Francis. Mohamed has been there for a minute.

“I’m happy to see him get another opportunity because he’s been robbed a few times. The opponent is a very good opponent.

“It’s a great fight between two guys. To me, it’s fifty-fifty!”

Broner’s problems outside of the ropes get well documented. About Billions currently seems on hiatus, with events grinding to a halt.

