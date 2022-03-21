Thun vs Sands heavyweight battle added to Mimoune vs Francis

Christian Thun (7-0, 5 KOs) of Schwelm, Germany and Amron Sands (11-1, 9 KOs) of Orlando, Florida will meet in a heavyweight battle in the eight-round co-feature to Mimoune vs. Francis on Friday, March 25.

The event, which also will feature a stacked card of undefeated prospects, will take place at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Streaming information will be announced shortly.

Thun is a native of Ennepetal, Germany who debuted as a professional in March 2018. The 30-year-old puncher has since remained undefeated in seven fights, maintaining a more than 70% knockout ratio in the process by scoring wins in different parts of the world, including Monaco, Spain, the United States and in his home country.

In his last outing, Thun stopped Keenan Hickmon via knockout in only one round. It won’t be too long before he gets to challenge some of the big names in the division, but first he’ll need a similar performance against Sands in order to earn a top stop in the rankings.

Sands, a 27-year-old native of the Bahamas, debuted as a pro in 2017 and has since developed in to a local favorite in the South Florida area. His only loss has been against a fellow undefeated fighter and he possesses more knockouts than Thun has fights, so he has everything it takes to ruin Thun’s plans at moving up the rankings.

The March 25 event features a full slate of undercard action.

Cruiserweight prospect Najee Lopez (3-0, 3 KOs) of Ellenwood, Georgia will face Anthony Stewart (6-1-2, 4 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama in a six-round bout.

Jusiyah Shirley (3-0, 3 KOs) of Orlando, Florida will take on Javonni Bemett (1-0) of Chicago, Illinois in a scheduled six-rounder in the super lightweight division.

Darrelle Valsaint (2-0, 1 KO) of Orlando, Florida will face off against Jorge Martin Garcia (13-8-1, 3 KOs) of General Lavalle, Argentina across six-rounds of middleweight action.

Jaycob Gomez (2-0) of Caguas, Puerto Rico will battle Pedro Hernandez (7-10-1, 2 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico in a four-round super featherweight bout.

Daniel Blancas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin will make his pro debut against Andre Graham (2-1) of Arvada, Colorado in a four-round super middleweight clash.

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (22-7) of Salinas, Puerto Rico will return against a soon-to-be-announced opponent in a four-round super featherweight battle.

Marsellos Wilder (5-2, 2 KOs), the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will fight Eric Abraham (6-13, 3 KOs) of Schenectady, New York in a six-round cruiserweight bout.